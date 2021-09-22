Biden's Latest Approval Ratings Aren't So Hot

(Newser) – For the first time since he took office, a majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden's performance, at least according to the latest Gallup numbers. The poll conducted Sept. 1 to 17 found 53% put themselves in the disapprove category; his approval rating stands at 43%. It's a decrease of 6 percentage points in one month, reports Fox News, which says independents' view fueled the drop: They've gone from a 61% approval rating at the start of his presidency to 37%. President Trump's September approval rating among independents was lower at 31%, but those of Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton were all in the mid- to low-40s.

story continues below

The Hill notes that while Biden's approval rating among Democrats did hit a new low, it still clocked in at 90%. Republicans occupied the opposite end of the spectrum, with only 6% saying they approved of his job performance. The two groups' highest levels during the Biden presidency have been 98% and 12%, respectively. Some context from Gallup: "Biden's recent slides in approval put him in the company of Trump and Bill Clinton, whose ratings were at or below Biden's current 43% at some point in the first eight months of their presidencies." (Read more President Biden stories.)