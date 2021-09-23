One Charger for All Devices? Europe May Make It a Law

(Newser) – Anyone who's fought with a tangle of wires hunting for the right charger may find themselves cheering a proposed law in Europe: It would require that all phones, tablets, and all other such electronic devices use the same type of charger—a USB-C, reports the BBC. Apple is already crying foul.

The European Commission unveiled its USB-C connector plan on Thursday, reports NPR. It's just a proposal at this point because it still must be approved by the European Parliament. If that happens, a two-year phase-in period would follow, meaning 2024 would be a likely start date. It would then be illegal to sell a phone in Europe without a USB-C port. The Verge thinks the proposal should have "broad support" in the EU. Apple: The Verge also notes that USB-C chargers have become "increasingly universal" (think Android) with one massive exception—Apple. The company, which ships new phones with its Lightning connector, already is speaking out. "We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world," the company said, per the AP. If this kind of law were imposed years ago, today's USB-C and Lightning connectors likely would not have been developed, says the company, per the New York Times.

