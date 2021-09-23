Pillows Recalled After 8 Babies Die

(Newser) – The Boppy Company is recalling three versions of its baby pillows marketed as "loungers" following the deaths of eight infants, reports USA Today. The models affected are Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers, according to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In all, about 3.3 million pillows put out by the Colorado company are being called back. Going for between $30 and $44, they were sold at retailers including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.com in the US and Canada. The agency says the infants died between December 2015 and June 2020.

"The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach," per the CPSC. The company says it is "devastated" by the deaths, adding that "the lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.” The CPSC says that because infants sleep so much, even in products not designed for sleeping, the loungers "are simply too risky to remain on the market." Consumers who already have purchased the products can go to the company website for information on refunds. (Read more product recall stories.)