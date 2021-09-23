US Special Envoy to Haiti Resigns, Slams White House

(Newser) – The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, US officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was just appointed to the position in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti, per the AP.

Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes." He added that "I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life,” he wrote. “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own.”

Foote also criticized the White House for supporting de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry after the recent assassination. “The hubris that makes us believe we should pick the winner—again—is impressive,” he wrote, per the Washington Post. (The use of whips by border officers on Haitian migrants at the US border was previously condemned by the White House.)