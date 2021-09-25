Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence on Death of Friend

(Newser) – When Willie Garson, best known as Stanford on Sex and the City, died Tuesday, there was an outpouring of love and grief online. There was post after post from blue checkmark accounts from famous friends and former costars. But for days there was nothing by silence from his on-screen best friend. Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred with him as Carrie Bradshaw, needed a minute to grieve before she could put her feelings into words. “Sometimes silence is a statement,” she wrote on Instagram. Parker posted a long slideshow with photos of their off-screen friendship mixed in with pictures of the pair in character. Parker led her post with “It’s been unbearable,” and wrote about the “magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship,” one that included “road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood,” going on to say, “I will miss everything about you.”

Parker was the last of the SATC stars to make a public statement. Kim Cattrall tweeted a photo and condolences shortly after the news broke. Kristin Davis shared a sweet story of meeting Garson on the X-Files in 1995. Cynthia Nixon sent condolences to Garson’s son, Nathen. When Chris Noth, Mr. Big on the show, posted a tribute to Instagram, Parker commented, “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.” Some fans had begun to wonder Parker was genuinely not okay after her friend’s death from pancreatic cancer, Buzzfeed News reports. Her touching post was met with much sympathy and well-wishes from fans and stars. Oprah Winfrey commented with a single heart emoji. And tens of thousands less-famous and not-famous people sent their condolences, too. (Read more Sarah Jessica Parker stories.)