Willie Garson, Sex and the City 's Stanford, Dead at 57

(Newser) – Willie Garson, the actor perhaps best known as Sex and the City's Stanford Blatch, has died at age 57. Garson's son posted a tribute on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. ... Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known." An HBO spokesperson also confirmed Garson's passing, calling Garson's Stanford "one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon," CNN reports. Sources tell TMZ Garson had been battling cancer, and People reports it was pancreatic cancer that caused his death.

story continues below

"He was there—giving us his all—even while he was sick," SATC executive producer Michael Patrick King says of Garson, who had filmed scenes for HBO's upcoming SATC sequel, And Just Like That. The series' creator, Darren Star, says, "The man behind Stanford was a loving father, a mensch to his friends and radiated kindness to all." "We all loved him and adored working with him," tweeted Cynthia Nixon (Miranda). "He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional—always." And though Samantha Jones won't be appearing in And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall also mourned the "terribly sad loss to the SATC family."

"I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner," tweeted Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen husband (and Charlotte's close friend), Anthony Marentino, in SATC. "I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you." Garson also had recurring parts on shows including recurring memorable parts on White Collar, NYPD Blue, and Hawaii Five-0. He was also an adoption advocate after adopting his son, who had recently posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to Garson. (Read more Sex and the City stories.)