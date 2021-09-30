 
During Pandemic, This Nation's Economy Takes Top Billing

Switzerland is No. 1 on WIPO's Global Innovation Index for 132 economies around the world
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2021 5:00 PM CDT
Here Are the 10 Most Innovative World Economies
Switzerland worked hard to weather the COVID economic storm.   (Getty Images/Dilok Klaisataporn)

(Newser) – To get through something like a pandemic, countries have had to innovate—especially when it comes to keeping their economies humming. And there are "reasons to be optimistic" on that front, according to one of the editors of the World Intellectual Property Organization's annual Global Innovation Index, which measures the innovative capacity and output for the economies of 132 nations around the globe, per UN News. This year's ranking—which looks at 81 different indicators in the areas of infrastructure, human capital, and market sophistication, among others—takes into account the effects of COVID-19 and finds that Switzerland got creative on those challenges, and others, best. Here, the other countries that made the GII's top 10:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Sweden
  3. United States
  4. United Kingdom
  5. South Korea
  6. Netherlands
  7. Finland
  8. Singapore
  9. Denmark
  10. Germany
Check out the complete list to see how other countries fared. (It's not the first time Switzerland has received top billing for its economy.)

