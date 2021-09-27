Stones Play First Show Without Charlie Watts

(Newser) – With the stage empty, a drumbeat began Sunday night in St. Louis. Large photos were projected of the members of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and a smiling Charlie Watts, the drummer who died last month. At that, the band came onstage and played "Street Fighting Man," then "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It), the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The band paused after the second song as Jagger, Richards, and Woods walked to center stage. "I just want to say that it's quite emotional seeing those images of Charlie up on the screen," Jagger told the 40,000 fans. "This is our first tour that we've ever done without him."

The Stones' frontman added: "We all miss Charlie so much on the stage and off the stage, and we'd like to dedicate this tour to Charlie." The crowd cheered; Jagger said, "Here's to you, Charlie"; and "Tumbling Dice" started up. Except for a warmup show at a private event last week, it was the first time the band had played without Watts behind the drum kit since he joined in January 1963. For fans who find it cold that the band hit the stage so soon after Watts' death, Rolling Stone points out that when Watts dropped out of the planned tour because of illness, he had endorsed his bandmates hitting the road with Steve Jordan taking over on drums. The final show is scheduled for Austin on Nov. 20; the "No Filter" tour began in 2017 and was suspended last year because of the pandemic.

