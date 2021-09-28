Greta Thunberg Mocks World Leaders in 3 Words

(Newser) – A new study in Science on Monday suggested that children today will experience three times as many severe climate events as their grandparents, reports the Washington Post. On Tuesday, the voice of that generation in regard to climate change delivered a withering assessment of how world leaders are dealing with the issue: "Blah, blah, blah," said Greta Thunberg during a speech at a youth summit in Italy, per the Guardian. She included President Biden in that critique with a reference to his slogan: “Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah,” said Thunberg. “This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty promises.”

The 18-year-old spoke ahead of next month's UN climate summit in Glasgow, where world leaders again will meet to make pledges. “Of course we need constructive dialogue,” said Thunberg. “But they’ve now had 30 years of blah, blah, blah and where has that led us?" Monday's study might provide an answer to that question: Given's the planet's current warming trajectory, a 6-year-old today can expect to see twice as many wildfires as their grandparents, more than three times as many river floods, and 2.3 times more droughts. "We can still turn this around," said Thunberg. "It is entirely possible. It will take immediate, drastic annual emission reductions. But not if things go on like today. Our leaders’ intentional lack of action is a betrayal toward all present and future generations.” (Read more Greta Thunberg stories.)