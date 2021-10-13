 
Runner Who Finished 4th in Tokyo Is Murdered

Agnes Tirop's husband is being described as a suspect
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2021 2:37 PM CDT
In this Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Kenya's Hellen Obiri, center, and Agnes Tirop, right, compete in the women's 5,000-meters final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.   (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

(Newser) – Just two months ago, Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop took fourth place in the Olympic 5000m, missing out on a medal by just 0.75 seconds. Now, the runner is dead and her husband, whose whereabouts are unknown, is regarded a suspect. The BBC reports Tirop was reported missing by her father Tuesday night and was found dead in her bed Wednesday, with a pool of blood on the floor. The head of police for the area said, "They saw she had been stabbed in the neck, which led us to believe it was a knife wound, and we believe that is what caused her death."

He added, "preliminary investigations tell us her husband is a suspect because he cannot be found. Police are trying to find her husband so he can explain what happened to Tirop," reports the Guardian. "Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track," said the country's athletics body in a statement. She was 10 days away from her 26th birthday. Tirop ran a 10km road race in a world-record time of 30:01 last month. Sports Illustrated reports her final race was Oct. 3 in Switzerland, another 10km that she ran in 30:20. (Read more Olympic athletes stories.)

