Determined Couple Floats to Wedding in a Pot

(Newser) – There's making an entrance, and there's making an entrance. A determined couple in Kerala, India, traveled to their wedding venue by cooking pot, floating down flooded streets in the huge vessel. The AP reports floods and landslides killed at least 28 as of Monday in Kerala, where angry downpours have caused rivers to swell. "We had fixed the wedding and held it at the auspicious time despite the flooding," the groom's mother said of the nuptials between son Akash Kunjumon, 26, and Aiswarya, 22. Both reportedly work in a COVID-19 hospital ward.

NBC News reports video of their Monday journey, in which their pot was pushed through the water by two men, went viral. They reportedly borrowed the pot, which they called their "only option" for arriving dry, per the Guardian. The AFP quotes a bystander quipping, "Should have booked a boat instead of a car." CNN reports they were married in front of just a few guests at a temple as "brown water lapped up at the edge of the building." It's not the worst flooding Kerala has had in recent memory: In 2018 at least 400 people died in floods. (This couple married four times and divorced three times in 37 days.)