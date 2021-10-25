 
Story of Harrison Ford and the Lost Credit Card Ends Happily

Police in Sicily say they returned card to actor after tourist turned it in
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 25, 2021 11:48 AM CDT
Tourist Finds Harrison Ford's Lost Credit Card
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2020.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP, File)

(Newser) – "What was briefly yours is now mine," nemesis Rene Belloq told Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Fortunately for Harrison Ford, a tourist who found his lost credit card in Sicily did not adopt the same attitude. Police in Palermo said the German tourist found the 79-year-old actor's credit card in the nearby beach town of Mondello and handed it in to authorities, CNN reports. "Mondello's police quickly identified the place where 'Indiana Jones' had tried to regain his privacy—after that a few fans recognized him while walking 'undercover' in the streets of the beach area," police said in a statement.

Police said Saturday that they had tracked Ford down and returned the card. It's not clear whether the actor knew it was missing, the AP reports. "When the police officer and two policemen showed him and returned his belongings, the actor smiled, relieved of all the prevented damage and happy to know a place as beautiful as it is honest," said police, who posed for a photo with Ford. The actor, who was injured in June on the set of the fifth Indiana Jones movie, was seen filming scenes in Sicily with co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas last week, the New York Post reports. (Read more Harrison Ford stories.)

