 
X

Elon Musk Got $36B Richer in One Day

Thanks to Tesla's stock surge
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 26, 2021 12:40 AM CDT
Elon Musk's Wealth Grew by $36B in One Day
In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(Newser) – Elon Musk's net worth increased by $36.2 billion Monday, thanks to Tesla's stock surge. That's the largest single-day jump in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk is now worth $288.6 billion after Tesla saw a 12.7% stock increase due to its deal with the Hertz rental car company. The electric car company is up 45% so far this year, helping Musk, the world's richest man after surpassing Jeff Bezos in January and flipping spots with him several times since, to pull even farther ahead of everyone else on the planet. Musk's 20% ownership in the company is the largest driver of his wealth, Business Insider reports. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X