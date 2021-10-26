Money / Elon Musk Elon Musk Got $36B Richer in One Day Thanks to Tesla's stock surge By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 26, 2021 12:40 AM CDT Copied In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Newser) – Elon Musk's net worth increased by $36.2 billion Monday, thanks to Tesla's stock surge. That's the largest single-day jump in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk is now worth $288.6 billion after Tesla saw a 12.7% stock increase due to its deal with the Hertz rental car company. The electric car company is up 45% so far this year, helping Musk, the world's richest man after surpassing Jeff Bezos in January and flipping spots with him several times since, to pull even farther ahead of everyone else on the planet. Musk's 20% ownership in the company is the largest driver of his wealth, Business Insider reports. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)