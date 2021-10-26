10 Safest, Least Safe States in US

(Newser) – WalletHub usually considers a wide range of factors in determining the safest states in America, including the number of assaults, mass shootings, and terrorist attacks. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still in play, it's also considering the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated. That's one of 55 metrics the site looked at across five categories: personal and residential, financial, road, workplace, and emergency preparedness. The result finds seven of the top 10 safest states are in the Northeast. Wallethub's rankings of the 10 safest and least safe states follow.

Safest states:

Vermont Maine New Hampshire Minnesota Utah Connecticut Massachusetts Rhode Island Washington New Jersey

Least safe states:

Tennessee Missouri Florida Alabama Montana Oklahoma Arkansas Texas Mississippi Louisiana