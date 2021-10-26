 
10 Safest, Least Safe States in US

Vermont is No. 1 and Louisiana is last
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 26, 2021 11:27 AM CDT
These Are the Safest States Amid the Pandemic
Brattleboro, Vt., Police Officer Jason Hamilton patrols around Brattleboro while wearing a mask on July 24, 2020.   (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(Newser) WalletHub usually considers a wide range of factors in determining the safest states in America, including the number of assaults, mass shootings, and terrorist attacks. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still in play, it's also considering the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated. That's one of 55 metrics the site looked at across five categories: personal and residential, financial, road, workplace, and emergency preparedness. The result finds seven of the top 10 safest states are in the Northeast. Wallethub's rankings of the 10 safest and least safe states follow.

Safest states:

  1. Vermont
  2. Maine
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Minnesota
  5. Utah
  6. Connecticut
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Rhode Island
  9. Washington
  10. New Jersey

Least safe states:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Missouri
  3. Florida
  4. Alabama
  5. Montana
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Arkansas
  8. Texas
  9. Mississippi
  10. Louisiana
See where the other states rank here. (Or check out Wallethub's ranking of the best states in which to live here.)

