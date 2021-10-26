Politics / Joe Manchin Joe Manchin Says What a Lot of Democrats Are Thinking 'I don't know where in the hell I belong' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Oct 26, 2021 11:50 AM CDT Copied Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to the Economic Club on Tuesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Newser) – Joe Manchin might as well have "Democratic holdout" made part of his official title, and the West Virginia senator acknowledged his outlier status in two different forums: "I'm totally out of sync with 48 other Democrats," Manchin told reporters at a dinner Monday night, per the Washington Post. "I love them all. And I love all the Republicans. So I'm just trying to survive in a very, very, very divided Congress in a very divided country." Josh Lederman of NBC News first tweeted the comments. On Tuesday, Manchin continued the theme in remarks at the Economic Club in DC, reports the Hill. "You think that having a D or an I or an R is going to change who I am?" he said. "I don't think the Rs would be any more happier with me than the Ds right now." "I don't know where in the hell I belong," he said to laughter. story continues below Manchin said he's asked whether he will switch parties pretty much every day, but he dismissed a recent report in Mother Jones last week that suggested he had a specific plan to do so if Democrats failed to cut President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending package in half. The wrangling on that legislation continues, but Democrats have indeed cut it by that much. (Read more Joe Manchin stories.)