They Were Getting Married on the Beach. Then: 'That's Woody!'

Tashia Farries is a private chef to the stars, so she's accustomed to hobnobbing with Hollywood royalty. What she didn't expect was for none other than Tom Hanks to casually drop by her wedding over the weekend to fiancee Diciembre on a Southern California beach. FOX 11 reports that the Farrieses were gathered with their 1-year-old son and other family members near the Santa Monica Pier when Hanks sauntered over, telling them he'd seen the nuptials taking place from afar and wanted to offer his congrats.

A video circulating on social media shows Hanks introducing himself to the couple and exclaiming, "Oh man, my stock just exploded!" The 65-year-old actor then posed for a photo with the Farrieses and their son, while someone in the back can be overheard gushing, "That's Woody!," referring to Hanks' character from Toy Story.

"We were so in our own moment, so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize," Diciembre tells Today. "It was the cherry on top for our big day." Hanks "gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful," Tashia adds. "He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble."

In a special coincidence, they discovered Hanks shares the same birthday as Diciembre's late brother, whose photo was placed on an empty chair at the wedding. "We just kind of feel like that was my brother Dante's way of letting us know that he was there," Diciembre says, per KABC. Today notes this is at least the second wedding Hanks has crashed: He also took pictures with newlyweds in New York's Central Park in 2016. (Read more uplifting news stories.)