Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With 3rd Mask Fine

(Newser) – Marjorie Taylor Greene's opposition to masks has cost her $5,500 so far this year, reports the National Review. The tally reached that mark this week when the Georgia congresswoman was fined a third time for failing to wear a mask in the House chamber, per the Hill. Under House rules, failure to mask up amid the pandemic results in a $500 fine for the first time and $2,500 fines for subsequent offenses. A defiant Greene said she is "taking a stand on the House floor because I don’t want the people to stand alone," in a statement to NBC News.

story continues below

"While half of the Capitol doesn’t have mask requirements like the Senate side, Nancy Pelosi still thinks strapping a napkin to their face is worth arresting people and fining Members of Congress," Greene said. Fellow Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde also got hit with a mask fine from the House Ethics Committee, his for $500. The House actually lifted its mask mandate in June but restored it the following month because of the delta variant. (Earlier this year, Greene apologized for likening those behind mask mandates to Nazis.)