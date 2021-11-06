 
Woman's Death Sparks Protest of Abortion Law

Doctors are suspended after pregnant patient died of septic shock
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 6, 2021 1:20 PM CDT
Poles Protest Abortion Law After Woman Dies
People gather Saturday at Poland's Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw in protest of the country's abortion restrictions and the death of a 30-year-old woman.   (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

(Newser) – Protesters turned out in Warsaw and in many other Polish cities Saturday to decry the country's restrictive abortion law, which they say has led to the death of a young mother during a pregnancy that had medical problems. The protesters held portraits of the woman, 30-year-old Iza, who died in a hospital in Pszczyna, southern Poland, of septic shock. She died in September, but her death just became known in the past week, the AP reports. Doctors at the hospital held off terminating her 22-week pregnancy despite the fact that her fetus lacked enough amniotic fluid to survive, her family and a lawyer say. The doctors have been suspended, and prosecutors are investigating.

Women's rights activists say the woman was a victim of Poland's newly restrictive abortion law. They say doctors in Poland, a heavily Catholic nation, now wait for a fetus with severe defects to die in the womb rather than perform an abortion. Participating in the protest in Warsaw, under the motto of "Not One More" woman to die, was Donald Tusk, the former European Union leader who now leads Poland's opposition. The protesters gathered before the Constitutional Tribunal that ruled last year that terminating a pregnancy involving congenital defects is against the constitution. They then marched to the Health Ministry. Those in favor of the restriction say it's not clear that it led to the woman’s death.

