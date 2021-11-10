Terminally Ill Man's Bucket-List Action Ends in Arrest

(Newser) – A terminally ill UK man who mooned a speed camera van so as to cross an item off his bucket list says he was forced to the ground during his arrest later that day. Darrell Meekcom was already suffering from heart disease, kidney failure, and Parkinson's Disease when he was diagnosed last month with multiple system atrophy, a terminal condition affecting the nervous system, reports the BBC. The 55-year-old father of two then came up with a list of things he wanted to do before he died.

That included getting revenge on a speed camera van in his hometown of Kidderminster, Worcestershire, as he'd been "caught by them a couple of times for silly speeds like 35mph in a 30 zone and it always bugged me." He completed that task on Friday. "I got out the car and flashed my bum. I pulled my trousers up and got back in the car. I didn't think anything of it," he tells Worcester News. "It was a good laugh." Within minutes, however, six officers showed up at his home. Denied entry, they kicked in a garden gate and handcuffed Meekcom on the ground as his wife filmed the "frightening" encounter, the BBC reports.

"I did not resist arrest once and I felt the response was completely disproportionate in the circumstances," Meekcom tells the BBC, claiming he suffered a blow to the head. "They could have killed me very easily," he adds, per Worcester News, which reports he suffered a seizure after his release from custody later that day. He's reported the arrest to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. West Mercia Police said simply "a 55-year-old man from Kidderminster was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and released on bail." (Read more terminally ill stories.)