House Rejects Limiting US Military Actions in Caribbean

House Republicans voted down a pair of Democratic-backed resolutions on Wednesday that would have put a check on President Trump's power to use military force against drug cartels and the nation of Venezuela. Democrats forced the votes using war powers resolutions as Trump has stepped up his threats against the South American nation and Congress has questioned how the military is conducting a campaign that has destroyed 25 vessels his administration says were carrying drugs. The attacks have killed at least 95 people. The legislation would have forced the Trump administration to seek authorization from Congress before continuing attacks against cartels that it deems to be terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere or launching an attack on Venezuela itself, the AP reports.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, argued that Trump's aggressions in the region are really because "the president is coveting Venezuelan oil." They were the first votes in the House on Trump's military campaign in Central and South America. A majority of Republicans in the Senate had previously voted against similar resolutions, and Trump would almost certainly veto them if they were to pass Congress. But Democrats forced the votes as a way to bring up a debate about the military campaign and force Republicans to go on the record about supporting it. Republican leaders have increasingly expressed support for Trump's campaign, even as it escalates into what could become a direct confrontation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The administration has not sought congressional authorization for its recent actions in the Caribbean, arguing that it can destroy drug-carrying boats just as it would handle terrorist threats against the US. That rationale has led to deep scrutiny of the strikes, per the AP, especially after it was revealed that a Sept. 2 operation killed two people who had survived an initial attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other national security officials briefed members of Congress on Tuesday. They defended the campaign as a successful counter-narcotic effort that has cut into the drug supply entering the US but did not clue in Congress about the ultimate goals when it comes to Venezuela.