American Climber Falls to Death in Slovenian Alps

An American man has died in Slovenia after falling off a climbing path in the Alps, police said on Tuesday. The climber, whose identity has not been revealed, was 33. His family said he set off on Monday morning toward Slovenia's highest peak, Mount Triglav, and disappeared, the STA news agency reported. The climber's body was found around 1am Tuesday at the bottom of a mountain trail near the Pokljuka Plateau in northwestern Slovenia. Police said initial findings suggested he had fallen down a steep drop.

The STA report said he was staying in a cabin near the scenic Bohinj Lake. Slovenia is a popular destination for both hikers and climbers with its many routes through the Julian Alps. Mount Triglav has an elevation of about 9,400 feet, per Explore-Share. The ascent "is considered an intermediate-level climb," notes the post. "It's not very technical, but it has some steep and exposed sections in the last part that will probably require the use of a rope (or climbing via ferrata, depending on the route you take)."