Trump Orders Venezuela Blockade

President Trump says he's tightening the screws on Venezuela's oil trade—and slapping a terrorism label on its rulers while he's at it. In a Truth Social post Tuesday, the president said he had designated "the Venezuelan Regime" as a foreign terrorist organization and announced what he called a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers going into or out of the country, reports Reuters .

Trump said the regime had been designated a foreign terrorist organization for "the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking." Trump's declaration comes a week after the US seized a tanker off Venezuela's coast, part of a broader pressure campaign on President Nicolas Maduro's government, which Trump has long accused of enabling narcotics flows to the US. He didn't define what he meant by sanctioned tankers and it's not clear how many tankers will be affected, the New York Times reports.

Speaking hours before Trump's post, Maduro accused "imperialism and the fascist right" of seeking to dominate Venezuela and strip it of its oil, gas, gold, and other resources, vowing to defend the country and predicting "peace will triumph," Reuters reports. Trump has said the military buildup in the Caribbean and military strikes on alleged drug boats are part of a campaign to stop drugs from reaching the US, the AP reports. In an interview published in Vanity Fair on Tuesday, however, his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, suggested the goal was regime change, saying Trump "wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle."

