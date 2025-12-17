Surviving Bondi Suspect Hit With 59 Charges

The lone surviving suspect in Sunday's Bondi Beach massacre is now facing a sweeping list of 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder and terrorism, New South Wales police say. Authorities allege 24-year-old Naveed Akram and his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration attended largely by members of Sydney's Jewish community, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more, per the BBC . Sajid Akram was shot dead during a shootout with officers at the scene.

In addition to the murder counts, Naveed Akram has been charged with one count of committing a terrorist act, 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, and one count related to publicly displaying a symbol of a banned terrorist group. Police say they discovered "homemade" Islamic State flags and DIY explosive devices in the vehicle driven by the gunmen. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the episode appears to have been driven by ideology associated with ISIS.

Akram, who was critically wounded during the incident, emerged from a coma on Tuesday afternoon, per the New York Times. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday from his hospital bed, according to a New South Wales court. Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said investigators are waiting for Akram's medication to subside before conducting a formal interview, stressing that Akram must be coherent enough to understand the process, per the BBC.

Earlier this week, ABC Australia reported that, according to security sources, the father-son duo went to receive "military-style" training in the Philippines, a known hot spot for Islamic militants. On Wednesday, however, the Philippines' National Security Council said there was "no validated report or confirmation that the individuals involved in the Bondi Beach incident received any form of training in the Philippines," reports the Times. Twenty people injured in the attack are still in hospitals across Sydney, including one patient who remains in critical condition, per the BBC. The case has been adjourned until April.