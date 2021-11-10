Judge to Trump: 'Presidents Are Not Kings'

(Newser) – No, Donald Trump cannot count on executive privilege to ensure his records related to the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol are kept secret, a judge ruled Tuesday night. The former president's lawyer had requested a preliminary injunction, which the judge denied, barring the National Archives from releasing his records to the House committee investigating the attack, the New York Times reports. While Trump can assert executive privilege, the judge wrote, he seems to forget that "presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president." Thus the current US president, Joe Biden, is free to waive Trump's executive privilege and hand over the documents to Congress.

story continues below

Trump immediately appealed, Politico reports. The case is likely to end up before the Supreme Court, the AP reports. Unless a court halts the transfer, the National Archives plans to give the committee the documents, which include details about Trump's actions and whereabouts on Jan. 6 as well as conversations and other relevant happenings leading up to that date, by Friday afternoon. In what Politico calls a "modest victory," the judge agreed that certain records, including polling data, personal papers, and personal communications, are not considered presidential records and should not be turned over by the Archives. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)