(Newser) – Winter is approaching in Europe—and with it, a return to tighter COVID restrictions, at least for the unvaccinated. Reuters reports that, with strained ICUs and infections at a record high, Austria is planning a lockdown for the unvaccinated. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Thursday that the country is just days away from having 30% of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients, which will trigger the lockdown under a government plan introduced in September. He said that under the lockdown, unvaccinated people will be banned from leaving their homes for nonessential purposes, "exactly what we all had to suffer through in 2020." More:

Germany. In Germany, where infections have also reached a record high, unvaccinated people will be banned from restaurant, bars, and other venues as of Monday, CNN reports. New cases rose above 50,000, setting a record for the fourth day in a row, and experts warn that the country's death toll could double to more than 200,000 if nothing is done, reports CNBC.

