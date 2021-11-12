Today Could Be a Big Day for Britney

(Newser) – As the weekend kicks off, the New York Times has one burning question that's overshadowing all others: "Will the Britney Spears conservatorship end today?" In September, a Los Angeles judge removed Spears' father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her $60 million estate after 13 years of pulling the strings. On Friday, the conservatorship could be ended altogether at an LA probate court hearing; that would pave the way for the 39-year-old singer to make all of her own financial, medical, and personal decisions going forward.

NPR clarifies that Spears is actually under two conservatorships: one for her estate and money matters, currently being handled by CPA John Zabel, and one for her personal matters, which are under the purview of Jodi Montgomery. The outlet notes that LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who has presided over the case since 2016, could choose to end both arms of the conservatorship, or just one, or she could lay out a timeline for phasing out the arrangement, which Spears is asking to be freed from without having to undergo any further mental health checkups.

Jamie Spears is now on board with ending the conservatorship for his daughter and filed a petition in September to make sure that end was achieved. However, Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, accuses Jamie of doing so to avoid a discovery process and subsequent deposition under oath, especially regarding Britney Spears' testimony in June in which she claimed she'd been drugged, forced to work when she didn't want to, and made to keep her birth control device in.

The Times delves into other questions surrounding Friday's hearing and related matters, including whether Jamie Spears or anyone else will be investigated, and how fees and other expenses that used to be paid by Britney Spears' estate will be handled going forward. A separate hearing remains set for Dec. 8 so that Penny can go over those fees and related accounting for the case, with NBC News noting it's possible the judge will retain the reins over any such disputes even if the conservatorship is officially nixed. Friday's hearing begins at 4:30pm ET. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)