FBI Server Hacked As 100,000 Get Fake Emails

(Newser) – At least 100,000 emails were sent from FBI servers in an apparent hack of the federal agencies servers. Per NBC News, the emails warned recipients that their information may be under attack from hacker Vinny Troia, who owns the cybersecurity company Night Lion Security. The emails reportedly also referenced TheDarkOverlord, a cybercriminal group on which Troia published research early this year. The email signed off as having come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Threat Detection and Analysis Group, which hasn’t existed for at least two years, per the New York Post.

The FBI released a statement confirming the incident on Friday. "The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account. This is an ongoing situation, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue," the statement read. "We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov."