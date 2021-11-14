 
X

FBI Server Hacked As 100,000 Get Fake Emails

Federal authorities aren't saying much
By Josh Gardner,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 14, 2021 8:30 AM CST
Hacker Sends 100,000 Spam Emails from FBI Address
The FBI announced 100,000 spam emails sent from its servers   (Chainarong Prasertthai / iStock / Getty Images)

(Newser) – At least 100,000 emails were sent from FBI servers in an apparent hack of the federal agencies servers. Per NBC News, the emails warned recipients that their information may be under attack from hacker Vinny Troia, who owns the cybersecurity company Night Lion Security. The emails reportedly also referenced TheDarkOverlord, a cybercriminal group on which Troia published research early this year. The email signed off as having come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Threat Detection and Analysis Group, which hasn’t existed for at least two years, per the New York Post.

story continues below

The FBI released a statement confirming the incident on Friday. "The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account. This is an ongoing situation, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue," the statement read. "We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov."

(Read more FBI stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X