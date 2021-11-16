Pay $300, and You Can Tell People You're an NFL Owner

(Newser) – The Green Bay Packers are selling stock in the team starting Tuesday, and interested parties can scoop up a share for $300 through February. The team spells out the details here, but the Wall Street Journal notes the giant asterisk involved. This isn't stock in the traditional sense. The shares have zero financial value and cannot be resold. Nor will these new stock owners get dividends. Instead, they will get only a commemorative stock certificate and "bragging rights," per the Journal. The team aims to sell 300,000 shares as a way of raising $90 million for stadium renovations. It's actually the sixth time in franchise history the Packers have done this, the most recent occurring in 2011.

