FDA Gives Thumbs Up to COVID Boosters for All Adults

(Newser) – US regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults, per the AP. The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing eligibility list by allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose—regardless of which vaccine they had first.

But there’s one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters as well. CNBC reports that if the CDC authorizes boosters for all adults Friday, people could start lining up for shots as soon as this weekend. Its scientific advisers are set to debate later Friday. If the CDC agrees, tens of millions more Americans could have three doses of protection ahead of the new year. Anyone who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can already get a booster. Previously, the government had cleared boosters of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, as well as the similar Moderna vaccine, only for vulnerable groups including older Americans and people with chronic health problems. (Read more COVID booster shots stories.)