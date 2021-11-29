USC to Mormons: Sorry About That Chant

(Newser) – Anyone who tuned in to USC's home game against Brigham Young on ESPN over the weekend might have heard a not-so-friendly chant from the stands. On at least five occasions, the crowd broke into a chant of "F--- the Mormons" during the game, reports the Deseret News. Now, USC's athletic department is publicly apologizing to the Utah university, which is affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values," the department tweeted. "It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program."

The Salt Lake Tribune notes that one of USC's coaches, Vic So'oto, played at BYU for four years and is a Mormon himself. The defensive line coach weighed in on the controversy. "I did not hear the chant but I know it does not reflect the Trojan family that I've come to know and love," So'oto tweeted, tagging BYU's coach and athletic director in his message. "Sincere apologies from an alum." Also a Mormon: USC's starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart. Maybe the best consolation of all for BYU fans? Their Cougars won the game, 35-31.