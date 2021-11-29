A 'True Pioneer' in Golf Is Dead

(Newser) – Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died at the age of 87. The PGA Tour announced Elder’s death, which was first reported Monday by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it confirmed Elder's death with his family. A native Texan who developed his game during segregated times while caddying, Elder made history in 1975 at Augusta National, which had been an all-white tournament until he received an invitation after the Monsanto Open the previous year, the AP reports.

story continues below

Elder missed the cut at his first Masters but forever stamped himself as a groundbreaking figure in a sport that had never been known for racial tolerance. The PGA had a Caucasian-only rule until 1961—14 years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier. This past April, in the wake of social justice protests that roiled the nation, the Masters honored Elder by having him join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the ceremonial opening tee shots. Elder was in poor health and unable to take a swing, but he held up his driver proudly at the first tee, clearly moved by the moment. "For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in,” he said.

Elder played in all four major championships, tying for 11th at both the 1974 PGA Championship and the 1979 US Open. His best finish at the Masters was a tie for 17th, also in 1979. Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, called Elder "a true pioneer in the game of golf." "Lee was an inspiration to so many young men and women of color not only through his play, but also through his commitment to education and community," Ridley said in a statement. Elder was at Augusta National for Woods’ historic win in 1997. He wasn’t about to miss seeing a Black man win the tournament for the first time. After all, it was Elder who paved the way.