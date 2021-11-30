 
Top Snooker Player Takes Ill-Timed Nap

Mark Williams nods off during UK Championship, goes on to lose
Top Snooker Player Takes Ill-Timed Nap
(Newser) – Still feeling the effects of the coronavirus, a top snooker player fell asleep in the middle of his match in one of the most prestigious events in the sport, per the AP. "My head went down and I woke up and I didn't have a clue where I was," Mark Williams said after his loss to Anthony Hamilton in the UK Championship late Sunday. Williams, a three-time world champion and one of snooker's most charismatic players, was in his chair and in the lead at 3-2 when he nodded off while Hamilton was at the table.

The 46-year-old Williams said he was "just shattered," having just returned to action after contracting COVID-19 in October. "I need to be playing in the mornings, really, or afternoons. The more the day goes on the more tired I get," said Williams, who lost 6-5 at the York Barbican. "Thirty years as a professional," he added. "That's the first time I've ever fell asleep in the chair."

