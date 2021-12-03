Top Fashion Magazine Is Going Fur-Free

(Newser) – Fashion magazine Elle has 45 global editions—and fur will be banned from all of them as of Jan. 1, 2023. Elle senior vice president and international director Valeria Bessolo Llopiz tells Reuters that fur is being ditched because tastes are changing and support for animal welfare is growing. "It's a really great opportunity to increase awareness for animal welfare, bolster the demand for sustainable and innovative alternatives and foster a more humane fashion industry," Bessolo Llopiz says. The magazine's 45 editions have all signed an anti-fur charter, NPR reports. Some 13 of them have already implemented it and another 20 will do on Jan. 1, 2022, with the rest to follow at the start of 2023.

Under the charter, fur will be banned from advertising as well as editorial content in Elle's print and online editions. The magazine has around 33 million subscribers worldwide and around 100 million online visitors a month. "Fur appears to be outdated and not fashionable anymore, and especially for the Gen Z, who is the golden target of fashion and luxury industry," Bessolo Llopiz says. "Gen Z wants fashion to be responsible, ethical, and innovative, and that's what's happening." PETA praised the move, saying its years of "protesting furriers and persuading the public to shun fur continue to pay off."

PJ Smith, director of fashion policy for the Humane Society of the United States, also praised Elle, AFP reports. He predicted that other fashion magazines would follow suit, igniting "positive change throughout the entire fashion industry." The French fur industry federation, however, said Thursday night that it is considering suing the magazine's platform for "refusing to sell" fur products. (Canada Goose is going fur-free in 2022.)