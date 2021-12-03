(Newser) – Lara Logan has some strong feelings about Dr. Anthony Fauci, and she's now drawing flak for her comments about him. Per CNN Business, the Fox Nation host and former CBS News journalist appeared Monday on Fox News Primetime and went after the White House's chief medical adviser during a talk about the omicron variant. Logan, 50, originally from South Africa, took the opportunity to compare Fauci and his advice on mask mandates, vaccines, and other safety protocols to the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death." "This is what people say to me: that he doesn't represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele," she said, per the Washington Post, which notes Mengele was notorious for his inhumane, often fatal experiments on Jews, especially children, in concentration camps.

"I am talking about people all across the world are saying this," Logan added. Backlash was swift. Among those weighing in: the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. "Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful," the museum tweeted on Tuesday, without mentioning Logan by name. "It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline." Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also took Logan to task for her "outlandish and offensive analogies," as did the American Jewish Committee, which in a statement called Logan's comments "utterly shameful."

Fauci himself is also now pushing back at Logan's remarks. In a Thursday interview on MSNBC, the doctor called her accusations "astounding" and "unconscionable," per the New York Daily News. "She was being totally slanderous to me and as usual, had no idea what she was talking about," Fauci said. He also took issue with Fox News hosts for remaining silent on her comments, and on management for not coming down on her. "How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action," Fauci noted.

As for Logan, the controversy doesn't seem to have fazed her: She doubled down on Wednesday, retweeting anti-Fauci articles and a commenter who criticized the Auschwitz Museum for its remarks, as well as "bizarrely" putting up links to websites that falsely claim AIDS isn't caused by HIV, per CNN. Meanwhile, the museum tells the outlet that Logan has blocked it on Twitter. There's not yet been any official comment from Logan or Fox. (Read more Lara Logan stories.)