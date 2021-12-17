Here's What LAPD Is Doing About Chris Noth Allegations

(Newser) – While there is no investigation into the allegations of sexual assault recently leveled against Chris Noth, the Los Angeles Police Department says it is "looking into the nature of the report." One of the accusers says she was raped in LA, the other in New York, so the LAPD is looking into the report that falls in its jurisdiction. A department rep says there is no record of a report being filed in the incident, People reports; the woman says she spoke to police when she went to the hospital after the alleged assault, but did not identify Noth.

story continues below

Similarly, a spokesperson for NYPD tells E! there is no report on file for the other alleged incident; that accuser says she did not go to police. Noth has been married to Tara Wilson, whom he met in 2001, since 2012; they had their first child together in 2008 and their second last year, Us reports. The LA allegations are from 2004 and the NYC allegations from 2015; the NYC accuser claims Noth told her, "Marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real." A third woman has since come forward to accuse Noth of being "sexually inappropriate" with her and other women on multiple occasions, Page Six reports.

Noth was already in the news due to his role in the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That..., which premiered last week. On Thursday, following the accusations, Peloton pulled a popular ad that came out in response to Noth's role in the HBO series, the New York Times reports. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," the exercise equipment company says in a statement. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot." Noth claims his encounters with the two women accusing him of rape were consensual. (Read more Chris Noth stories.)