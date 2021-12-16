2 Women Accuse Chris Noth of Sexual Assault

(Newser) – Actor Chris Noth of Sex and the City and Law and Order fame has been accused of sexual assault by two women who spoke to the Hollywood Reporter. The 67-year-old actor flatly denies the allegations. The women use pseudonyms. Zoe, 40, says Noth assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004 when she was 22. Lily, 31, says her assault took place in New York City in 2015 when she was 25. THR says the women do not know each other and approached the outlet separately.

Noth statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he says in a statement sent to media outlets, including NBC News. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” (Noth has been making headlines lately because of a surprise plot twist in the new SATC movie.)

