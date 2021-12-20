In Myanmar, Reports of Torture, Mass Killings

(Newser) – Two separate accounts accuse the Myanmar military of systemic torture and, in one of case, mass killings. The reports, one in the BBC and the other in the New York Times, allege that military leaders who took control of the country in a February coup are attempting to crush dissent. The details:

In one township: The BBC reports that soldiers rounded up at least 40 male civilians in July, beat and tortured them to death over several hours, and then buried them in shallow mass graves in Kani Township. The area is an opposition stronghold, but families of the men say they were not involved in any attacks on soldiers. The BBC based its report on eyewitness accounts, as well as mobile phone video and photos from the human rights group Myanmar Witness.

