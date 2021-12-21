As SATC Women Speak Up, More Fallout for Chris Noth

(Newser) – The fallout continues for Chris Noth: The actor has been dropped from CBS series The Equalizer, the network and the show's production company announced Monday. Noth will appear in one more episode that was already filmed, but will not appear in any others, per the Hollywood Reporter. The news comes shortly after Noth was dropped by his talent agency due to multiple accusations of sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior against the actor. Noth denies the allegations. Last week a third woman came forward accusing Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2010, when she was 18, the Daily Beast reports.

Noth, who played "Mr. Big" in Sex and the City and its new sequel series, And Just Like That..., also saw the Peloton ad related to his role in the latter series pulled. And now his longtime SATC co-stars are speaking up. "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," reads a message shared to the Instagram stories of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, per Us. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much [sic] be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."