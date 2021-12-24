NFL Star Picks Up Layaway Tab for Military Families

(Newser) – A star NFL running back surprised 363 military families by paying off their layaway balance. Christian McCaffrey covered the debts at all Army & Air Force Exchange and Navy Exchange Service Command locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and southern Virginia, CNN reports. The total amount was $51,000, paid through McCaffrey's foundation and the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway.

story continues below

McCaffrey, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, made the announcement in a video call. "We are extremely happy to do it and so grateful for all of you guys who have served," he said. Arlene Andrade, who recently had to stop working because she needs a kidney transplant, had two gifts for her grandchildren on layaway at Fort Bragg, per WTLX. "This made a lot of people smile and took a lot of worries away from a lot of people today," she said. (Read more uplifting news stories.)