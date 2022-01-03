Travel / abandoned baby After the Plane Landed, Baby Found in Bathroom Trash Can The child survived By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jan 3, 2022 8:48 AM CST Copied A newborn boy was found alive in the trash can of an airplane bathroom. (Getty Images) (Newser) – Two stories of abandoned newborns made headlines over the holiday weekend: A plane that departed Madagascar and arrived in Mauritius on Saturday underwent a routine customs check upon landing—with results that were anything but routine. The BBC reports the airport staff discovered a newborn baby in the trash can of the Air Mauritius plane's bathroom. The baby boy was, incredibly, still alive. Airport police questioned those who'd been aboard and detained a 20-year-old who they suspected had given birth. The woman allegedly denied she was the child's mother, but officials say a medical exam indicated the opposite was true. She's in a hospital under police surveillance and will be charged with abandoning a newborn. The baby, who's also hospitalized, is said to be healthy. story continues below In Alaska, state troopers were notified on Friday afternoon that a blanketed newborn had been left in a cardboard box at a Fairbanks intersection, in temperatures of just 1 degree Fahrenheit. A note left with the child indicated the baby had been born about eight hours earlier at just 28 weeks gestation, and that "my parents and grandparents don't have food or money to raise me." The Anchorage Daily News reports that under state law, infants younger than 21 days old should be surrendered to first responders or "any person the parent reasonably believes would keep the infant safe and provide appropriate care." The hospitalized child is said to be doing well. (Read more abandoned baby stories.)