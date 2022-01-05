Harry Potter Reunion Confuses Emma Watson, Emma Roberts

(Newser) – When Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered on HBO Max on New Year's Day, the reunion special confused one of its biggest stars with another actress who has a similar name. During a segment in which Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the movies, talks about falling in love with the Harry Potter books as a child, a photo of a young Emma Roberts was shown on screen, BuzzFeed reports. Viewers pointed out the error (Roberts had posted the photo of herself as a youngster to social media back in 2012) and producers quickly fixed the mistake, Entertainment Weekly reports. Hilariously, producers also mixed up the names of James and Oliver Phelps, the real-life twins who play twins Fred and George Weasley in the movies. (Read more Harry Potter stories.)