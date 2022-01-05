Gal Gadot: Yeah, 'Imagine' Video Was 'in Poor Taste'

(Newser) – For all the critics out there of Gal Gadot's "Imagine" video in the early days of the pandemic, the actress has a message: She agrees. "It was in poor taste," the Wonder Woman star tells InStyle. Back in March 2020, Gadot summoned some of her celebrity friends to take part in a video in which they sang the John Lennon classic. At the time, Gadot said the whole point was to lift spirits, but the video did not land well on social media, notes Rolling Stone. Among other things, people chafed at well-heeled celebrities trying to cheer them up with song lyrics at such a miserable time.

Gadot tells Instyle that she was worried about the pandemic's looming impact on the US, having seen what it already had done in Europe and Israel. "But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing," she says. "All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?" Among the celebs taking part were Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, and Maya Rudolph, notes People. The Instyle piece notes that Gadot previously poked fun at herself by starting to sing "Imagine" while accepting an award at the Elle Women in Hollywood awards in October. "I don't take myself too seriously," she says. (Read more Gal Gadot stories.)