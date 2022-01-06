MyPillow CEO Is Suing Jan. 6 Panel

(Newser) – MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell is fighting a subpoena for his phone records from the House panel investigating the Capitol attack. Lindell—one of the most outspoken supporters of former President Trump's debunked election fraud claims—filed a lawsuit against the select committee on Wednesday, the day before the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, the Hill reports. In the lawsuit, Lindell sought to block the panel's subpoena for his Verizon phone records from Nov. 30, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021, reports Politico. His attorneys argued that the request is unconstitutional because Lindell's election-related activities were "motivated, in part, by his strongly held religious beliefs."

An earlier executive branch request from the panel requested "all documents and communications relating to challenging the validity of the 2020 election, to, from, or mentioning Mike Lindell." Lindell tells CNBC that he was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year and he has filed a "complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief" against the panel and Verizon "to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena." Lindell also denies being present at a meeting with other Trump allies at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, the day before the riot, though others have said he was there.

"Fifteen of us spent the evening with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tommy Tuberville, Michael J. Lindell, Peter Navarro, and Rudy Giuliani," Txtwire CEO Daniel Beck said in a Facebook post on Jan. 5 last year, per CNBC. "We talked about the elections, illegal votes, court cases, the republics’ status, what to expect on the hill tomorrow. TRUMP WILL RETAIN THE PRESIDENCY!!" The week after the riot, Lindell was seen entering the White House with a paper that said, in part, "martial law if necessary." Last month, Lindell told Business Insider that he had spent $25 million, around half his estimated net worth, pushing voter fraud claims. (Dominion Voting Systems is suing Lindell for $1.3 billion.)