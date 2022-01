With Dozens Dead, Kazakhstan Says Order 'Mainly Restored'

(Newser) – The president of Kazakhstan on Friday declared that constitutional order was "mainly restored" after the country was engulfed in unprecedented unrest in recent days. "An anti-terror operation has commenced. Law enforcement agencies are working hard. Constitutional order has been mainly restored in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted by his spokespeople as saying Friday. The president added, however, that "terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people’s property" and that "counterterrorist actions" should be continued, the AP reports.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence. Protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings set ablaze and scores of protesters and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed. Internet across the country has been shut down, and two airports closed, including one in Almaty, the country's largest city. In a concession, the government on Thursday announced a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases. The president has also called on a Russia-led military alliance for help.

The alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan and has started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission. Kazakh officials have insisted that the troops wiell not be fighting the demonstrators, and instead will take on guarding government institutions. Russia said Friday that planes are bringing troops to Kazakhstan around the clock, the Washington Post reports. Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry reported Friday that more than 3,000 people have been detained.

