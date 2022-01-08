Antonio Brown: Tom Brady 'Can't Do S--- by Himself'

(Newser) – Antonio Brown is still getting things off his chest after his dramatic departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game. On the Full Send Podcast Friday, Brown made clear that his relationship with Tom Brady isn't as tight as previously believed—and that it's mostly centered on the business of football, reports ESPN.

"To me, a friend is someone who's got your back," Brown said. "Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is."

Yahoo Sports says the most controversial quote came when Brown was asked who was the best player on the Bucs, and one of the hosts said he was a big Brady fan. "Brady can't do s--- by himself," Brown said. "But you guys are going to make it seem like he's just this heroic guy. Bro, we all humans, bro. We're all dependent on somebody else to do the job."

Brown also referred to Brady as the team's "general manager," per USA Today, and suggested he had an outsized role in negotiating Brown's contract. He complained about having to earn incentive pay instead of having the money guaranteed. "To say someone's my friend—I'm out here getting 'prove it' type contracts where I'm out here, they got me trying to earn a million dollars to make some type of catches," Brown said of Brady. "So to say you're my friend—I shouldn't be playing on those types of deals when I just came with you and won the Super Bowl."

In regard to his mid-game departure, Brown recounted his confrontation with coach Bruce Arians. "The coach said, 'Get the f--- out of here.' I'm like, 'Yo, f--- you guys too!' I'm taking off your logo, I'm not wearing this s--- no more. I threw it. Now imagine you hear 60,000 people like, 'Yeah, AB!' My f---ing adrenaline got so high. I just got too sexy for my clothes but ... I started giving the fans what they wanted. They want gloves, they want shirts."