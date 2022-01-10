Bob Saget's Final Instagram Post

(Newser) – It could be awhile before the Orange County medical examiner's office determines the cause of death for 65-year-old comedian Bob Saget, who was found unresponsive Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. Saget was back on tour with his standup and sounding pretty happy about it just before his death. Coverage and tributes:

Olsen twins: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have added to the many, many tributes. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," said the 35-year-old twins, per People. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has." Saget, of course, played their TV dad (they split the role of Michelle) in Full House decades ago.

Last posts: "I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight," Saget wrote in his last Instagram post on Saturday, per Pop Culture. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it." He plugged some upcoming shows and joked that he's "addicted to this s---." Only days earlier, Saget posted a recap of the year with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, per Page Six. Saget had three grown daughters with his first wife. After news of his death emerged, 34-year-old Aubrey Saget posted a a screenshot of a text her dad recently sent her, possibly the end to their final exchange: “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” it read, per Page Six.

Happy accident: Saget parlayed his early standup career to his gig as Danny Tanner on Full House in the late 1980s, then as host of America's Funniest Home Videos. "Full House was an accident," he once said, per CNN. "I got fired on CBS and was asked to be in Full House."

Saget parlayed his early standup career to his gig as Danny Tanner on Full House in the late 1980s, then as host of America's Funniest Home Videos. "Full House was an accident," he once said, per CNN. "I got fired on CBS and was asked to be in Full House." The raunch: As the Washington Post notes, Saget was famous for the contrast between his squeaky-clean TV image and his frequently raunchy standup. This "duality" is what made him special, writes Rob Harvilla in a tribute at the Ringer. The piece focuses on Saget's insanely dirty joke for The Aristocrats documentary in 2005. It's here and is most definitely not safe for work.

As the Washington Post notes, Saget was famous for the contrast between his squeaky-clean TV image and his frequently raunchy standup. This "duality" is what made him special, writes Rob Harvilla in a tribute at the Ringer. The piece focuses on Saget's insanely dirty joke for The Aristocrats documentary in 2005. It's here and is most definitely not safe for work. More on that joke: "Aristocrats couldn’t be done now,” Saget said in a 2018 interview, per Rolling Stone. But he said the point of the film was to explore censorship, freedom of speech, and art, as in, "Everybody paint the same painting and see what happens." (In the film, different comedians tell their version of the joke.) "I mean, Lenny Bruce went to jail for saying things that were said overtly in that film.”