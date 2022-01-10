Saget Autopsy Finds No Drugs or Foul Play

(Newser) – A medical examiner in Florida said Monday that an autopsy found no evidence of foul play in the death of Bob Saget. Nor were there signs of drug use, said Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties. The findings in the actor's death aren't the last word, People reports. "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Stephany said. The death of Saget, 65, in Orlando was announced Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said an officer who went to Saget's hotel room Sunday after the comedian's family contacted security reported finding no signs of trauma, per Yahoo Entertainment.

The sheriff's office says family members contacted the hotel when they were unable to contact Saget after the time he was supposed to have checked out. The report states that the comedian was found lying face up on the bed, the AP reports. "I checked the immediate area for signs of foul play. It should be noted none were found," the report states. "The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom." (In his final Instagram post, Saget said he was "loving every moment" of being back on tour.)