Glenn Beck's 2nd Bout With COVID 'a Little Disturbing'

(Newser) – After getting COVID-19 for the first time in December 2020, Glenn Beck has it again. The conservative radio host posted his positive test result on Instagram last week and discussed it on Mark Levin's radio show this week, the Hill reports. Initially, Beck said his second bout with the coronavirus was "just the worst ‘cold’ I have ever had," as compared to his first round, which "wiped me out for almost 3 weeks." But on Levin's show Wednesday, he noted that this is in fact a "lighter case, but it's now starting to go into my lungs today, which is a little disturbing." He also noted he has "some other issues" including being overweight, but said he is still "not concerned."

On Instagram he bemoaned the shortage of monoclonal antibodies, and on Levin's show he confirmed he's not being treated with them but rather with ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and fluvoxamine (none of which are actually approved to treat COVID). The Daily Beast reports he's not vaccinated; he said last year in April that he wouldn't be getting the shot since he'd already had COVID. As for his current feelings about the pandemic, he told Levin he's "so done with this whole COVID thing," adding, "we have got to move on with our lives." (He said virtually the same thing back in March of 2020.)