Mass Killer Gives Nazi Salute at Parole Hearing

(Newser) – Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in bomb-and-gun massacres in Norway’s worst peacetime slaughter in 2011, appeared Tuesday before a court for a parole hearing, per the AP. Breivik, sporting a stubble beard and a two-piece suit, walked into the courtroom with a white supremacist message pinned to his blazer and held up a sign with the same message. He made Nazi salutes as he entered the court (he usually does at such appearances) and presented himself as the leader of a Norwegian neo-Nazi movement, suggesting he would use the hearing as an opportunity to manifest his white supremacist views rather than make an earnest attempt for early release.

A decade ago, the Norwegian mass killer was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the terrorist acts on the island of Utoya and in the government quarter in Oslo. The sentence can be extended indefinitely, but under Norwegian law, Brevik, 42, is eligible to seek parole after serving the first 10 years of his term. The court is set to sit until Thursday, and a ruling is expected later this month. Brevik has shown no remorse, and experts say the hearing is unlikely to deliver him an early release.

Ahead of the hearing, Randi Rosenqvist, the psychiatrist who has followed up with Breivik since his 2012 jailing, said she could “not detect great changes in Breivik’s functioning” since his criminal trial. Families of the victims and survivors feared Brevik would use the hearing to try to inspire likeminded ideologues. “The only thing I am afraid of is if he has the opportunity to talk freely and convey his extreme views to people who have the same mindset,” Lisbeth Kristine Royneland, who heads a family and survivors support group, said ahead of the hearing. (Breivik has sued over his prison isolation.)