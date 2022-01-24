Female Tourist Detained After Giving Nazi Salute at Auschwitz

(Newser) – A Dutch tourist stood in front of the "Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Sets You Free)" gate at the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Poland Sunday and gave the Nazi salute while posing for a photo. The 29-year-old woman said it was just a "bad joke," authorities say, but she was detained and ultimately charged with engaging in Nazi propaganda, the BBC reports. She agreed to pay a fine levied by prosecutors, ABC.net reports. The charge can carry a sentence of up to two years behind bars, and two Turkish students were sentenced to six months in jail in 2013 over a similar incident. (Read more Auschwitz stories.)